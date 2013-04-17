TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bond prices were mostly down on Wednesday morning, with longer maturities underperforming ahead of an auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) worth of 20-year debt on the following day.

* "Primary dealers are cautious on the 20-year auction," a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo said, after last week's disappointing 30-year debt sale.

* "Dealers are probably hedging against the 20-year auction. That's why the curve steepens," he said. "Someone is continuing to sell the 30-year sector," which is contributing to the underperformance of this paper, the fund manager added.

* The 30-year yield rose 4 basis points to 1.645 percent, hitting a near four-week high and on track for an eight straight day of gains.

* The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.510 percent, hovering near a three-high of 1.515 percent touched on Monday.

* Last week, the Ministry of Finance's 30-year debt sale met grim expectations as many investors opted to sit out and evaluate supply conditions in the wake of the Bank of Japan's sweeping stimulus measures announced on April 4.

The bonds sold at a lowest price of 105.20. The sale drew bids of 3.64 times the amount offered, up from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.33 times. But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices surged to 1.16 from 0.16 at last month's offering, indicating weaker demand.

* Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds edged up 1 basis point to 0.600 percent, well off a record low of 0.315 percent reached a day after the BOJ's April 4 announcement. Ten-year futures slipped 0.06 point to 144.03.

* The central bank is to meet market participants later in the day after holding a similar meeting with them last week.

* Trading in JGB has turned volatile since the BOJ unveiled its policy action. In the last meeting, discussions were centered on the central bank's easing plan under which it will double its bond purchases in the next two years.

* The five-year yield, however, slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.245 percent after a smooth sale of 2.7 trillion yen worth of similar maturities in the previous session.

* "As BOJ buying in the one-to-five-year sector is arguably insufficient relative to issuance, it is difficult to say whether the auction trend for five-year or the two-year bonds will undergo a radical change," Barclays wrote in a note.

"However, it may become difficult to judge the strength of an auction through a simple comparison with past auctions. In our view, yesterday's auction is a case in point."