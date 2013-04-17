* MOF to auction 1.2 bln yen of 20-year bonds on Thurs
* Five-year yield dips after Tuesday's smooth auction
* Ten-year JGB futures end flat
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 17 Long-dated Japanese government
bond prices eased on Wednesday ahead of an auction of 1.2
trillion yen ($12.3 billion) worth of 20-year debt on the
following day, with the 30-year yield hitting a nearly four-week
high.
Primary dealers are cautious on the 20-year auction,after
last week's disappointing 30-year debt sale.
"Dealers are probably hedging against the 20-year auction.
That's why the curve steepens," a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo said.
"Someone is continuing to sell the 30-year sector," the fund
manager said, adding that it was contributing to the
underperformance of the 20-year paper.
The 30-year yield rose 4 basis points to
1.645 percent, rising for an eight straight session.
The 20-year yield added 3 basis points to
1.515 percent, matching a three-week high touched on Monday.
Last week, the Ministry of Finance's 30-year debt sale met
gloomy expectations as many investors opted to sit out and
evaluate supply conditions in the wake of the Bank of Japan's
sweeping stimulus measures announced on April 4.
The sale drew bids of 3.64 times the amount offered, up from
the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.33 times. But the
tail between the average and lowest accepted prices surged to
1.16 from 0.16 at last month's offering, indicating weaker
demand.
Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds edged up
1.5 basis point to 0.605 percent, well off a record low of 0.315
percent reached a day after the BOJ's April 4 announcement.
Ten-year futures were unchanged at 144.09, with
volume hitting a two-week low.
The central bank is to meet market participants later in the
day after holding a similar meeting with them last week to
discuss the impact of the policy changes on the JGB market.
Trading in JGB has turned volatile since the central bank
unveiled its policy action.
In the last meeting, discussions were centred on the BOJ's
easing plan under which it will double its bond purchases in the
next two years.
Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan in Tokyo, was
tactically bearish on JGBs, but said the market started to
stabilise earlier than he had expected.
"We saw yesterday's five-year auction. My bearishness has
actually reduced," Yamashita said, adding that he would look for
more evidence from Thursday's 20-year auction before he reviews
his position.
The five-year yield slipped 1 basis points to
0.250 percent after a smooth sale of 2.7 trillion yen worth of
similar maturities in the previous session.
"As BOJ buying in the one-to-five-year sector is arguably
insufficient relative to issuance, it is difficult to say
whether the auction trend for five-year or the two-year bonds
will undergo a radical change," Barclays wrote in a note.
"However, it may become difficult to judge the strength of
an auction through a simple comparison with past auctions. In
our view, yesterday's auction is a case in point."