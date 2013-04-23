* Benchmark yield moves away from last week's 1-month high * Relief that shift to foreign bonds likely limited -strategist By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, April 23 Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday, with the longer end of the curve underpinned by expectations that any shift away from JGBs in Japanese life insurers' allocation plans will likely come gradually. Market participants have been wary that Japanese life insurance companies would shift holdings to foreign bonds from JGBs after the Bank of Japan shocked markets on April 4 by vowing to double its bond holdings in two years to help it meet its 2 percent inflation target. "We have to keep an eye on macroeconomics and the inflation picture and the overseas bond markets, but I think the reason that the superlong end of the curve is stable today is that at least so far, any allocation shifts from JGBs to foreign bonds will probably be limited," said Naomi Muguruma, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "So maybe there's some sense of relief in the market today," she added. The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds fell 2.5 basis points to 0.585 percent, moving away from last week's one-month high of 0.650 percent, while the 10-year futures contract ended up 0.33 point at 144.67, just two ticks below its session high. JGBs also got a lift from firm U.S. Treasuries prices, with the 10-year yield stuck near four-month lows, with recent U.S. data suggesting the economy is slowing and inflation is low. Weak China manufacturing data on Tuesday also added to the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income assets, and pressured the Nikkei share average. Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan's biggest life insurer, said on Monday it plans to slow its increase in domestic bond investment in the current fiscal year to March 2014, and plans to raise unhedged foreign bond purchases. Strategists at RBS Securities project a contraction of 2 trillion to 3 trillion yen ($20.14 billion-$30.21 billion) in life insurers' JGB investments in the fiscal year, based on a 1 trillion to 2 trillion yen decline in new investment money from the previous year, and roughly 1 trillion yen in funds shifted to foreign bonds. "There is no evidence yet that life insurers are shifting their allocations away from JGBs, but of course this is a concern in the longer term," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank. "For now, though, insurer demand seems steady, particularly in the superlong sector," he said. The 20-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.445 percent, while the 30-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 1.580 percent. The market shrugged off a warning from ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday that it saw more than a one-third chance that it would downgrade Japan's sovereign ratings because of uncertainty about whether the government can achieve its inflation goal and economic growth.