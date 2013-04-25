TOKYO, April 25 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds slipped on Thursday, tracking U.S.
Treasuries after weak U.S. durable goods data stirred concerns
about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy.
The 10-year yield eased 1.5 basis points to
0.580 percent, while 10-year futures added 0.12 point
to 144.73, with volume hitting their fifth lowest this year, at
17,794 contracts.
U.S. durable goods orders recorded their biggest drop in
seven months in March and a gauge of planned business spending
rose only modestly, the latest sign of a slowdown in economic
activity.
Yields on longer maturities were unchanged after earlier
trading lower. The sectors are supported by expectations that
life insurance companies would largely maintain their purchase
of JGBs despite strong expectations that Tokyo's aggressive
stimulus measures would spark a massive exodus of investment out
of the world's third-largest economy.
"Lifers generally may increase their foreign bond
investment. But the total amount appears to be flat versus the
amount last year," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at
JPMorgan.
"I do not think the lifers will increase foreign bond buying
at these yield levels ... I don't think lifers will
significantly decrease the amount of JGB purchases for their
bond investment."
The 20-year yield was flat at 1.480 percent
after earlier inching as much as 2 basis points to 1.460
percent.
The 30-year yield was also unchanged, at 1.60
percent. Earlier in the session, it slipped as low as 1.580
percent.
The Bank of Japan stunned financial markets on April 4,
promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than
two years through buying across the JGB yield curve as well as
riskier assets, such as exchange traded funds.
Data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday that
Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign bonds for a sixth
straight week last week. They sold 862.6 billion yen ($8.7
billion) worth of foreign bonds in the week through April 20.
Japanese investors repatriated 935.6 billion yen last week,
bringing the total to 9.5 trillion yen since the end of last
year, as they took advantage of the yen weakness. The Japanese
currency has fallen 14 percent against the dollar this year.
"What seems quite clear is that BOJ buying will not force
current JGB investors out of this market and into overseas
bonds, as the BOJ will by buying 'only' around 70 perecnt of the
new supply," Societe Generale wrote in a note.
An auction of 2.9 trillion yen worth of two-year JGB on
Thursday drew a bid-to-cover of 5.27, down from 5.48 in last
month's debt sale but up from March's sale of 5.14. The two-year
yield was unquoted.