TOKYO May 9 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady in thin trade on Thursday, supported by the Bank of Japan's asset-buying operations.

* The BOJ offered to buy 600 billion yen ($6.07 billion) in JGBs outright with residual maturities of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, and another 600 billion yen maturing in more than one year and up to 5 years.

* The 10-year Japanese government bond yield edged down half a basis point to 0.585 percent.

The benchmark yield has clung to a narrow trading range of 0.55 to 0.65 percent since late last month, after initially gyrating in the wake of the BOJ's massive stimulus scheme unveiled on April 4.

* "Lately, volatility has dropped, and it's hard to see bonds making big moves, at least ahead of this summer's election," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating remains high, and his Liberal Democratic Party and smaller coalition parties have a chance at winning a two-thirds majority in July's upper house election. They already hold two-thirds of the lower house.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract inched up 0.06 point to 144.78 at the end of morning trade, after spending the session wedged in a narrow range between 144.75 and 144.85.

* The 20-year bond slightly underperformed, its yield adding half a basis point to 1.505 percent, while the 30-year bond was untraded so far, after its yield closed at 1.635 percent on Wednesday.

* The lack of JGB supply and low yields will slow the pace at which Japanese insurers raise their exposure to long-term JGBs to cut the duration gap between assets and liabilities, Fitch said in a report released on Thursday.

Fitch estimated this gap to be approximately five years, and said the sensitivity to interest rates which the gap produces makes this a major risk.