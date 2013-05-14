TOKYO May 14 Japanese government bond prices sold off for a third straight session on Tuesday, as investors made room to buy at a 30-year sale.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.91 billion) of 30-year bonds, reopening issue number 38 with a coupon of 1.8 percent.

* "There are certainly people in the market who want to buy, but many are taking their time, waiting for recent volatility to settle down again," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* The 30-year bond yield added 1.5 basis point to 1.775 percent, a day after it touched a two-month high of 1.785 percent. The 20-year bond yield added two basis points to 1.645 percent.

* While some strategists said superlong yields are at attractive levels after two days of sharp price drops, others believe the yield curve is likely to steepen and therefore recommend a neutral stance instead of buying at the 30-year sale.

"We are not comfortable recommending outright longs at this time given that we anticipate a bear-steepening of the long-term/super-long curve," strategists at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities said in a note to clients.

* In recent sessions, the yen's fall against the dollar helped push up Japanese share prices, triggering a two-day plunge in JGB prices which were already under pressure from sagging U.S Treasuries.

* Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference on Tuesday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue to make efforts to reduce volatility in the Japanese government bond market.

* The benchmark 10-year bond futures contract ended morning trade down 0.18 point at 142.77, a day after it touched a session low of 142.65, its lowest level in a year.

On Monday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange briefly suspended futures trading as a circuit breaker was triggered.

* The 10-year cash bond yield added 2.5 basis points to retrace to 0.800 percent, a level touched on Monday which marked its highest level since early February.

* The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.345 percent, its highest level since early April 2012.