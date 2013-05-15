Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
TOKYO Japan's factory output rebounded in April from March and grew at the fastest pace in almost six years, taking production to its highest level since 2008.
TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices dropped sharply for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as a relentless fall in the yen and rise in Japanese share prices force investors to rethink long-held assumptions that interest rates will stay low forever.
* The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.66 point to 141.45 , after having slid 2.61 point in the past three sessions, the biggest three-day fall since October 2008.
* The yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 4.5 basis point to 0.900 percent. At one point, it rose as high as 0.920 percent, its highest level in over a year.
* The five-year bond yield hit a two-year high of 0.455 percent and last stood at 0.445 percent, up 5.0 basis point from the previous day.
* Japanese banks, which have been stepping up bond buying for many years due to lack of borrowers, are dumping JGBs as Japanese share prices surged and the yen fell as a result of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policy.
* The Nikkei share average hit a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday while the yen slid to a 4-1/2-year low versus the dollar as Abe pushed for radical monetary easing and fiscal stimulus, vowing to lift inflation to two percent.
* Bond investors had been long sceptical of the prospects of higher inflation, but a sharp fall in the yen, beyond the psychological support of 100 per dollar last week, pushed some investors to shift funds out of bonds.
* The sell-off could subside possibly after the five-year JGB auction on Thursday, some market players said, given that sharp gains in yields in the last three sessions are likely to lure some investors.
* "I think we'll see selling climax in a couple of days. The target is one percent in 10-year yield and 0.5 percent in the five-year yield," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
* Still a huge spike in market volatility since the BOJ's easing last month is making JGBs riskier for investors to hold, limiting their capacity to buy bonds, market players said.
