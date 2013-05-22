TOKYO May 22 Japanese government bonds edged up
on Wednesday in line with a rise in U.S. bonds following dovish
comments from Federal Reserve officials, but the Bank of Japan's
looming policy meeting kept traders on edge.
* The yield on the 10-year cash bonds fell 1.5 basis points
to 0.865 percent. The yield hit a one-month high
of 0.920 percent a week ago.
* Japanese government bonds are going through their worst
bear market since 2008 after the BOJ stunned investors on April
4 with unprecedented monetary easing. That has made what the
central bank says about JGBs the biggest focus for investors.
* Although the BOJ has sharply increased bond buying,
pledging to double its bond holdings in two years, sharp gains
in shares and the fall in the yen has prompted investors to sell
JGBs.
* "Hardly any investors expected the yen's fall and rally in
shares of this magnitude. Everyone got it wrong so far. So some
investors are starting to think that Japan's growth could be
much higher than they had thought if this continues," said Tohru
Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.
* Few market players expect the BOJ to take new policy
actions at its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. But a
small number of players expect the BOJ could introduce a new
funding scheme, such as a two-year liquidity offer.
* The market is keenly focused on what Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda will say about the recent rise in bond yields. The BOJ
said last month that its stimulus was aimed at bringing down the
yield curve - and the opposite has happened since then.
* "JGBs' reaction is not in line with the BOJ's
expectations. If Kuroda was to say that rise in bond yields are
natural when the economic outlook is improving even though that
is clearly not in sync with the BOJ's original view, those who
have long JGBs positions will be upset and sell," said a trader
at a major Japanese bank.
* Ahead of the outcome of the BOJ meeting, expected some
time around 0300-0500 GMT, the market was taking its cue from
U.S. Treasuries for now.
* U.S. bond prices gained as St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard, seen as a centrist on policy, took a more dovish tone
than before, saying that the U.S. recovery has been
disappointing and that he cannot see a good case for tapering
unless inflation increases.
* New York Fed President William Dudley, expressed similar
sentiment to Bullard, saying that the economy's ability to
weather lower government spending and higher taxes in the coming
months will be key to the U.S. central bank's decision on
whether to reduce bond purchases.