* BOJ refrains from measures to calm bond market
* Market vulnerable to fear BOJ may tolerate rise in bond
yields
* Focus on Kuroda's comments at news conference
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds ended
almost flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains on disappointment
the Bank of Japan did not act to calm jitters rooted in the
bond's market rout over the past six weeks.
The 10-year yield stood near a one-year high hit a week ago
and the market is seen as vulnerable as the BOJ's massive easing
keeps pushing Japanese share prices higher and weakening the
yen.
"Hardly any investors expected the yen's fall and a rally in
shares of this magnitude. Everyone got it wrong so far. So some
investors are starting to think that Japan's growth could be
much higher than they had thought, if this continues," said
Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The yield on the 10-year cash bonds stood unchanged at 0.880
percent, not far from the one-year high of 0.920
percent last Wednesday.
Although JGBs had tracked gains in U.S. bonds in early trade
following dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, those
quickly evaporated after the BOJ's decision.
While few market players had expected new policy actions at
the BOJ's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, a small
number of players had hoped the it could introduce a new funding
programme, such as a two-year liquidity offer.
The 10-year JGB futures fell as low as 141.60 at
one point but managed to end almost flat at 141.90.
"The market is so thin that it has become easier to make
speculative selling," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates
strategist at JPMorgan Chase. "The BOJ doesn't seem to intend to
forcefully rein in a rise in bond yields by any means."
Longer maturities fared worse, with the 30-year yield
hitting a fresh three-month high of 1.885 percent
, up 4.0 basis points on the day.
NO CONSENSUS
Japanese government bonds have been going through a rough
ride after the BOJ stunned investors on April 4 with its
unprecedented monetary easing.
Although the BOJ has sharply increased bond buying, pledging
to double its bond holdings in two years, subsequent sharp gains
in Japanese shares and the fall in the yen have investors
rethinking the benefit of investing in JGBs.
Japanese share prices rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday
to hit a 5 1/2-year high on Wednesday while the yen
stayed near 4 1/2-year low of 103.32 per dollar.
For a long time, Japanese bond investors basked in a
combination of slow economic growth and low or sub-zero
inflation. But the unprecedented scale of the BOJ stimulus
raised fears the status quo may be finally broken.
"There are no longer consensus in the market on what the
economy will be like two years from now," said Daiwa's Yamamoto.
For now, the market is keenly focused on what Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda would say at a press conference about the recent
rise in bond yields. The BOJ said last month that its stimulus
was aimed at bringing down the yield curve - and the opposite
has happened since then.
"JGBs' reaction is not in line with the BOJ's expectations.
If Kuroda was to say that rises in bond yields are natural when
the economic outlook is improving - even though that is clearly
not in sync with the BOJ's original view - those who have long
JGBs positions will be upset and sell," said a trader at a major
Japanese bank.
In addition to Kuroda, investors are also looking to comments
by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will testify
about the economy before a congressional panel at 1400 GMT
Wednesday.
Expectations that the Fed mighty be leaning towards tapering
off its bond buying programme were dented by comments from two
Fed officials on Tuesday.