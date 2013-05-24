* Benchmark yield stays well below 1 pct threshold
* Meiji Yasuda Life says can start buying 10-yr JGBs at 1
pct
* Superlong tenor outperforms on bargain-hunting
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 24 Japanese government bond prices
mostly fell on Friday, though they pared losses as the stock
market wildly gyrated and the benchmark yield remained well shy
of the one percent threshold touched a day before.
The 10-year cash bond even briefly turned positive as the
Nikkei share average reversed early gains and plunged as
much as 3.5 percent, continuing Thursday's 7.3 percent tumble.
But the Nikkei clawed back lost ground and ended the session up
0.9 percent.
The Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operation also
provided some support to prices. The central bank offered to buy
outright 600 billion yen ($5.92 billion) of JGBs with residual
maturities of five to 10 years, and another 300 billion yen
maturing in more than 10 years.
"The BOJ is not necessarily worried about the one percent
level, but a sustained rise in yields is a concern," said Maki
Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.
"Some people still think this is a JGB dip-buying
opportunity," though others are not convinced yet and are
holding off on buying, she added.
Indeed, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said on Friday it will
shift some of the money earmarked for foreign bonds to JGBs
given their rise in yields. Japan's third-largest private life
insurer said it can start buying 10-year JGBs at 1 percent and
20-year debt at 1.7 percent.
The yield on the 10-year cash bonds added
half a basis point to 0.835 percent after rising as high as
0.905 percent earlier, and then dropping as low as 0.825
percent. On Thursday, it rose as high as one percent for the
first time since April 2012.
The 10-year JGB futures contract remained doggedly
negative despite coming within 0.01 tick of positive territory
as stocks plunged. It ended down 0.21 point at 142.30 after
falling as low as 141.64 in the morning session.
Government and central bank officials hastened to reassure
investors on Friday.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed confidence the
central bank can stem bond market volatility with flexible
market operations.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he hopes the BOJ
communicates with markets more than ever and takes appropriate
action, such as through money market operations, to stabilise
the bond market.
Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies are proceeding
smoothly and Kuroda was communicating well with markets to
soothe volatility, Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news
conference on Friday.
Even St. Louis Fed President James Bullard chimed in about
Japan, saying in a CNBC interview that it was no surprise to see
market volatility, particularly in Japan, after recent sharp
rises.
The superlong tenor erased early losses on bargain hunting,
though activity was light. The 30-year bond yield
was flat at 1.850 percent, while the 20-year bond yield
slipped 1 basis point to 1.680 percent.
The five-year bond fell, with its yield adding
1 basis point to 0.360 percent.
Total returns on 5-year JGBs are around the same as bank
lending rates, which rates strategists at Barclays called "a
highly attractive level given the credit risk for the latter."
Assuming that the kind of major loss-cut spiral that
occurred in 2003-2004 does not happen again, they told clients
in a note that they see limited upside for 5-year yields.