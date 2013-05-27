* 10-yr yield pulls away from last week's 13-month high * Superlong tenor outperforms, though 20-yr sale looms By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, May 27 Japanese government bonds began the week on a firmer footing on Monday, with the benchmark yield pulling further away from last week's 13-month high as a continued drop in stock prices supported demand for bonds. With U.S. and UK markets both closed for holidays on Monday and the 10-year yield well off the 1 percent level touched last Thursday, the JGB market was relatively calm, in contrast to volatile sessions in recent weeks. The yield on the 10-year cash bonds slipped 1 basis point to 0.830 percent. JGB trading has been turbulent since the Bank of Japan unveiled its radical monetary policy overhaul on April 4. The minutes of the BOJ's April 26 meeting released on Monday showed a rift developing within the board over its stimulus plan, as a few policymakers opposed targeting 2 percent inflation in two years and called for more flexibility in guiding monetary policy. "We're still seeing potential instability in the bond market," one member was quoted as saying. One said the credibility of the BOJ's policy would be hurt if the central bank made forecasts bound with uncertainty and failed to achieve them. "Does that mean that the BOJ is going to do Part Two? In which case, don't you think that there will be no more JGBs left?" said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "If it (the 2 percent inflation target) is unattainable, then the BOJ will do something else," Fujita said, adding that the BOJ is unlikely to try anything unorthodox before the July elections. Over the weekend, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda brushed off the potential impact of the rising JGB yields, saying Japanese financial institutions have sufficient buffers against losses they may incur from rises as long as market moves are driven by prospects of an economic recovery. On Monday, the Nikkei share average skidded more than 3 percent, moving further away from a 5-1/2-year high hit last week. The yen strengthened, with the dollar falling about 0.3 percent from Friday to 100.95 yen. "Stocks are down, the yen is up, and JGB yields can naturally be expected to come down. There is a feeling that stocks have corrected to these lows, and this has brought some stability," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo. JGB market sentiment improved sharply according to the latest weekly Thomson Reuters poll, with month-end buying expected to result in more favourable supply/demand conditions. The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.13 point at 142.43. The superlong tenor outperformed, although some market participants said longer maturities could come under pressure from now as investors prepared to bid at Tuesday's 20-year sale. The 30-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.825 percent, while the 20-year bond yield gave up 2.5 basis points to 1.660 percent. The BOJ will hold a meeting with JGB market participants on Wednesday, to keep up its communication with investors about its market operations. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)