TOKYO, May 28 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield creeping back toward last
week's 13-month high, as investors positioned to buy at a
20-year sale.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($11.87
billion) of 20-year notes, reopening issue number 143, which
carries a 1.6 percent coupon.
* The yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose
2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, moving back toward last
Thursday's high of 1 percent.
* "I don't think anyone is expecting a particularly good
auction, but it probably won't be a disaster, either. After
recent JGB market turbulence, we might see some short-covering
from dealers," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
"Institutional investors have some scope to buy, but some
are hesitant and are waiting a little longer to watch where the
market is heading," he said.
* Investors also await direction from overseas, he added,
after both U.S. and UK markets were closed for holidays on
Monday.
* "Dip-buying needs may have eased somewhat now that yields
have come down from their peak, but there should still be decent
demand as the market moves into a period when month-end
extension demand can be expected from pension funds,"
strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients.
Funds often buy near the end of a month to extend the
duration of their bond portfolios.
* The BOJ will hold a meeting with JGB market participants
on Wednesday. JGB trading has been volatile since the central
bank unveiled its massive stimulus scheme on April 4, under
which it is buying a monthly amount equivalent to 70 percent of
JGB issuance.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade down 0.16 point at 142.27.
* The 30-year bond yield rose 1 basis point
to 1.825 percent, while the 20-year bond yield
added 1.5 basis points to 1.680 percent.