TOKYO May 29 Japanese government bond prices
eased slightly on Wednesday after a sharp fall in U.S. debt
prices, and while soft Japanese shares helped to limit losses,
market sentiment remained fragile.
* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.920
percent. It briefly rose to 0.965 percent, near a
13-month high of one percent hit on Thursday as U.S. bond yields
surged after solid consumer confidence data.
* JGBs pared some of the losses as the benchmark Nikkei
share index remained highly volatile after last week's
plunge. The index was up 0.3 percent.
* "Market sentiment is hardly strong. But there were some
buying near one percent in the 10-year yield, helping to offer
some solace to the market. Investors cannot hold off buying
forever. They have to buy a certain amount of JGBs," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
* Still, the market is likely to retreat once again if the
outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying will turn out to be
weak, market players said.
* The BOJ offered to buy a total 1.02 trillion yen of bonds.
The results are due shortly before noon (0300 GMT.)
* The 10-year JGB futures were flat at 141.84,
after having fallen to as low as 141.10, not far from a two-year
low of 140.70 hit last week.