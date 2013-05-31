TOKYO May 31 Japanese government bond prices firmed on Friday as investors bought longer-term debt on the last trading day of May, with the benchmark yield moving away from last week's 13-month high on expectations of better supply/demand conditions next month.

* June will bring about 15 trillion yen ($148.63 billion) worth of JGB redemptions, which market participants expect to lead to more buying as some of it is reinvested.

* "Some institutional investors who've been mostly sidelined, waiting out the volatility after the BOJ announced its easing, will have to put those funds somewhere, and some of them will go back into the market," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* A recovery in stocks after the previous session's sharp fall undermined some demand for bonds on Friday and put a floor under yields. The Nikkei share average, which plunged more than 5 percent on Thursday, was up 1.6 percent.

* The rise in equities since late last year prompted Japan's public Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), with over $1 trillion, to mull changing to its portfolio strategy to allow it to buy more stocks and fewer bonds, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

While the news had no immediate JGB market impact, it could become a trading factor next year if such a plan were actually implemented, market participants said.

* The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 1 basis point to 0.880 percent, edging further away from the 1 percent level touched on May 23.

The 10-year yield dropped to a record low of 0.315 percent on April 5 in the immediate wake of the BOJ radical monetary policy overhaul unveiled on April 4.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.04 point at 142.20.

* The balance of JGBs held by Japan's major banks plunged 10.8 percent in April, falling below the 100 trillion yen threshold for the first time since June 2011, BOJ data showed, confirming that banks were significant sellers of Japanese government debt that month.

* Late on Thursday, the BOJ released its June operations plan, and said it will increase the frequency of its JGB purchases to reduce volatility in the market, buying in eight to 10 tranches.

* BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday that he expects the central bank's flexible market operations to help stabilise long-term yields and that he does not expect yields to spike higher.

* On the data front, core consumer prices continued to fall and manufacturers forecast further weakness ahead, underscoring the challenges the government and central bank face in meeting its 2-percent inflation target.

Core CPI edged down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, matching the median market forecast, and narrowing slightly from March's 0.5 percent drop.