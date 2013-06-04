* 10-year JGB auction "soft as expected"
* Rebound in Japanese shares undermines JGBs
* Traders sell 30-year bonds ahead of Thursday's auction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bond prices
dropped on Tuesday, with the benchmark futures slipping from
three-week highs hit the previous day, as the market absorbed
new debt issues and as Japanese shares recovered from six-week
lows.
Weak results of an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($24 billion)
10-year bonds on Tuesday and aggressive selling of 30-year bonds
ahead of Thursday's auction for that maturity led to a
steepening of the yield curve.
Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.56 point to 142.50. On
Monday, JGB futures had climbed 0.74 point, their largest daily
gain in more than two years, as investors piled back into bonds
due to a slide in Tokyo equities.
JGBs gave up gains on Tuesday as the Nikkei share average
rose 2.1 percent after hitting a six-week low on Monday on
bargain-hunting, though it was still down more than 15 percent
from a 5-1/2-year high set in May.
Bond traders built short positions as they anticipated tepid
demand at the 10-year JGB auction.
"The results were as weak as expected. Traders were all
trying to buy new bonds cheaply and sell them at a higher level
tomorrow when the BOJ buys," said a trader at a Japanese
brokerage house.
The tail of the auction -- the gap between the lowest and
average price -- was the widest in two and a half years.
Bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest in three months.
The yield on the previous, 328th issue of 10-year JGBs, rose
5.5 basis points to 0.860 percent. The 10-year
yield had touched a two-week low of 0.800 percent on Monday.
The 30-year bond yield jumped 8.0 basis points to 1.795
percent, pulling further away from a three-week
low of 1.710 percent hit on Monday as traders looked to
Thursday's auction of 600 billion yen ($6 billion) 30-year
bonds.
But some market players say the current 30-year bond yields
should attract real-money investors.
The 30-year yield had been stuck mostly in a 1.8-2.0 percent
range for two years before hopes of aggressive easing by the
Bank of Japan pushed it briefly to a record low of 0.925 percent
in April.
"I think there will be bids around 1.8 percent. The market
may be bottoming soon," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of
fixed-income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.
"Looking at the world's manufacturing sector, it doesn't
feel like they are doing too well," he added.
The influential U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
report on Monday showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted
in May.
Both Chinese and euro zone manufacturing sector reports were
also sluggish.
Traders said the relative resilience of medium-term notes,
such as five-year JGBs, also helped sooth market sentiment.
The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.320 percent
, off two-year high of 0.455 percent hit last
month.