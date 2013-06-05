* Nikkei declines further after PM's policy speech

* Gains may slow ahead of Friday's U.S. payroll data

* Superlongs weaken ahead of 30-year bond auction

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 5 Most Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, after a key policy speech from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe failed to impress the stock market, sending Tokyo shares crumbling to two-month lows.

But 30-year bonds bucked the trend ahead of an auction later in the week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.28 point to 142.78, though they fell short of a three-week high of 143.23 hit on Monday. The yield on 10-year JGBs dipped 2.0 basis points to 0.855 percent, inching towards Monday's two-week low of 0.800 percent.

"Investors are becoming risk averse, so naturally JGBs are benefiting from that. Still, I don't think it is a consensus view in the market that the 10-year will settle down below 0.8 percent," said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Market participants said investors may turn cautious about buying bonds ahead of Friday's U.S. job data.

The Nikkei share average slid 3.8 percent, unable to reverse a steep decline that has set in over the past two weeks, after Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses.

Abe's campaign to erase deflation with massive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies had sent the Nikkei more than 80 percent higher from mid-November to May 23.

But since then, the benchmark has lost 18.4 percent on concerns of slowing growth in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its massive stimulus programme. It is still up about 5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced sweeping stimulus measures.

JOBS DATA, 30-YEAR AUCTION

The five-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.290 percent , briefly hitting a three-week low of 0.285 percent.

Market direction is now likely to depend on Friday's U.S. jobs report and how it affects investors' expectations on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus.

"The market seems to be calming down a little bit. Nonetheless, if U.S. bond yields rise, that will surely lift JGB yields as well," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Bucking the overall trend were longest maturities, such as 30-year bonds, as traders braced for a 600 billion yen ($6 billion) 30-year bond auction.

The 5-30 year yield spread widened to a 2 1/2-month high of 154 basis points, up sharply from a low of 106 basis points hit in early April.

Traders worry that high volatility in the market since the BOJ started massive easing in April may make investors reluctant to buy long-dated bonds.

The 30-year yield is trading around 1.83 percent and it would need to get close to 1.9 percent for the auction to produce decent results, said Mitsubishi UFJ's Muguruma.

Separately, the Japanese government is finalising a plan to issue up to 300 billion yen ($3 billion) of inflation-linked bonds this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said.