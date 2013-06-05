* Nikkei declines further after PM's policy speech
* Gains may slow ahead of Friday's U.S. payroll data
* Superlongs weaken ahead of 30-year bond auction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 5 Most Japanese government bond
prices gained on Wednesday, after a key policy speech from Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe failed to impress the stock market, sending
Tokyo shares crumbling to two-month lows.
But 30-year bonds bucked the trend ahead of an auction later
in the week.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.28 point to
142.78, though they fell short of a three-week high of 143.23
hit on Monday. The yield on 10-year JGBs dipped 2.0 basis points
to 0.855 percent, inching towards Monday's
two-week low of 0.800 percent.
"Investors are becoming risk averse, so naturally JGBs are
benefiting from that. Still, I don't think it is a consensus
view in the market that the 10-year will settle down below 0.8
percent," said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Market participants said investors may turn cautious about
buying bonds ahead of Friday's U.S. job data.
The Nikkei share average slid 3.8 percent, unable to
reverse a steep decline that has set in over the past two weeks,
after Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set
up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses.
Abe's campaign to erase deflation with massive fiscal and
monetary expansionary policies had sent the Nikkei more than 80
percent higher from mid-November to May 23.
But since then, the benchmark has lost 18.4 percent on
concerns of slowing growth in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve
rolling back its massive stimulus programme. It is still up
about 5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced
sweeping stimulus measures.
JOBS DATA, 30-YEAR AUCTION
The five-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.290 percent
, briefly hitting a three-week low of 0.285
percent.
Market direction is now likely to depend on Friday's U.S.
jobs report and how it affects investors' expectations on
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus.
"The market seems to be calming down a little bit.
Nonetheless, if U.S. bond yields rise, that will surely lift JGB
yields as well," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Bucking the overall trend were longest maturities, such as
30-year bonds, as traders braced for a 600 billion yen ($6
billion) 30-year bond auction.
The 5-30 year yield spread widened to a 2 1/2-month high of
154 basis points, up sharply from a low of 106 basis points hit
in early April.
Traders worry that high volatility in the market since the
BOJ started massive easing in April may make investors reluctant
to buy long-dated bonds.
The 30-year yield is trading around 1.83 percent and it
would need to get close to 1.9 percent for the auction to
produce decent results, said Mitsubishi UFJ's Muguruma.
Separately, the Japanese government is finalising a plan to
issue up to 300 billion yen ($3 billion) of inflation-linked
bonds this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said.