TOKYO, June 6 Japanese government bond prices
eased on Thursday as Tokyo shares rebounded from early lows,
with 30-year bonds underperforming ahead of an auction of that
paper later in the day.
* The benchmark June 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.13
point to 142.65, giving up early gains to 142.92, where
it has resistance from the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku
charts.
* The Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent,
bouncing off a two-month low hit earlier in the day, curbing
safe-haven buying in bonds for now, though traders were unsure
if the Japanese stock market's two-week rout has run its course.
* The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.870 percent.
* The 30-year bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.855
percent, as traders take short positions ahead of
an auction of 600 billion yen ($6.04 billion) 30-year JGBs later
in the day.
* Still, there is a growing sense that the JGB market, which
was battered after the Bank of Japan announced an aggressive
stimulus programme in April, is finally regaining some
stability.
* The 10-year yield has been moving in 0.8-0.9 percent range
in the past week after a brief spike near 1.0 percent the week
before.
* "As long as market volatility is easing, there will be a
stream of investor demand out there," said a fund manager at a
U.S. asset management firm.