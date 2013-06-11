TOKYO, June 11 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Tuesday as traders fretted over the possibility that the
Bank of Japan may not announce fresh steps to stem the recent
volatility and spike in yields.
* Japan's business daily Nikkei reported on Tuesday that the
BOJ's board is leaning towards refraining from offering a
long-term funding operation beyond one year.
* JGBs had been supported in recent sessions by hopes that
the BOJ may extend the maximum duration of its regular
0.1-percent lending programme beyond one year, to two or even
three years.
* Such a measure is seen as likely to bring down yields on
short-term bonds, which in turn would help curb volatility in
the longer end of the yield curve, market players say.
* The BOJ is expected to announce its policy decision around
0330 - 0530 GMT. The bank is set to keep its overall asset
buying scheme unchanged.
* The September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 point to
142.75 while the yield on the 10-year cash bond rose
2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, though it is
still well within 0.8-0.9 percent range in the past week.
* The five-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.300
percent.
* JGBs also took cues from a fall in U.S. Treasuries, which
have been under pressure on expectations the Federal Reserve
will start reducing its bond-buying programme as early as in
September.
* The 30-year U.S. government debt yield rose to a 14-month
high on the Fed stimulus view and on improving sentiment on the
economy after ratings firm Standard & Poor's raised its debt
rating outlook on the U.S. to stable from negative.