TOKYO, June 11 Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday as traders fretted over the possibility that the Bank of Japan may not announce fresh steps to stem the recent volatility and spike in yields.

* Japan's business daily Nikkei reported on Tuesday that the BOJ's board is leaning towards refraining from offering a long-term funding operation beyond one year.

* JGBs had been supported in recent sessions by hopes that the BOJ may extend the maximum duration of its regular 0.1-percent lending programme beyond one year, to two or even three years.

* Such a measure is seen as likely to bring down yields on short-term bonds, which in turn would help curb volatility in the longer end of the yield curve, market players say.

* The BOJ is expected to announce its policy decision around 0330 - 0530 GMT. The bank is set to keep its overall asset buying scheme unchanged.

* The September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 point to 142.75 while the yield on the 10-year cash bond rose 2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, though it is still well within 0.8-0.9 percent range in the past week.

* The five-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.300 percent.

* JGBs also took cues from a fall in U.S. Treasuries, which have been under pressure on expectations the Federal Reserve will start reducing its bond-buying programme as early as in September.

* The 30-year U.S. government debt yield rose to a 14-month high on the Fed stimulus view and on improving sentiment on the economy after ratings firm Standard & Poor's raised its debt rating outlook on the U.S. to stable from negative.