TOKYO, June 12 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains as traders hedged their
positions ahead of an auction of 300 billion yen long-term
bonds.
* The 10-year JGB futures fell 0.28 point to
142.29, giving up earlier gains to 142.78 while the yield on the
10-year JGBs rose 1.0 basis point to 0.880 percent
.
* The market had risen earlier on the back of a fall in
Tokyo share prices. But pre-auction selling linked to traders
hedging their positions emerged after 10:10 a.m. (0110 GMT),
when the BOJ announced its offer to buy bonds, which did not
include buying in five to ten year maturities.
* The Ministry of Finance offered to reopen 300 billion yen
($3.1 billion) of existing 20-, and 30-year JGBs. The results of
the auction are due at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* The downturn in the market extends losses on Tuesday, when
the Bank of Japan held off on taking additional measures,
disappointing investors who were expecting the central bank to
extend the maximum duration of cheap fixed-rate funds as a way
to reduce volatility in the bond market.
* Still, short- and medium-term bonds stayed relatively
stable, with the five-year yield up 1.0 basis point to 0.320
percent, still far below two-year high of 0.455
percent hit in May.