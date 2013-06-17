* BOJ operations include only short, medium maturities
* Benchmark yield rises but stays in recent range
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 17 Japanese government bonds began
the week on shakier footing on Monday, with the benchmark yield
edging higher as stocks rose and investors positioned for this
week's 20-year sale.
The 10-year yield added 2.5 basis points to
0.840 percent after rising as high as 0.855 percent.
It remained in its recent trading range of 0.80 to 0.90
percent, well shy of a 13-month high of 1 percent hit on May 23,
with many market participants expecting quiet trade until the
outcome of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Fed policymakers will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday this week. JGB yields often track Treasury yields, so
Japanese investors will watch for any signs the U.S. central
bank is set to taper its asset-buying stimulus.
"There is a lot of focus on the FOMC now, and the U.S. jobs
report," said Maki Shimizu, senior JGB strategist at Citigroup
in Tokyo.
"It seems like the market is focusing on a small number of
issues, rather than very various factors. It's BOJ, or FOMC,"
she added.
The Bank of Japan's operations under its asset-buying
stimulus scheme underpinned prices, although support was limited
because the operations did not include any longer-dated debt.
On Monday, the central bank offered to buy 100 billion yen
($1.06 billion) of JGBs with one to three years left to
maturity, and another 400 billion yen of JGBs with a three to
five year maturity profile.
The 10-year futures contract ended down 0.09 point
at 142.63, closing in negative territory after the Nikkei stock
average reversed early losses on buying in defensive
shares.
Prices on superlong maturities also came under pressure
ahead of Tuesday's 20-year auction.
The 20-year yield added 1.5 basis points to
1.685 percent, though the 30-year note erased losses late in the
session, its yield trading flat at 1.795 percent.
Monday's market weakness notwithstanding, sentiment in the
JGB market improved sharply on expectations that the Fed will
keep short-term interest rates low, the latest weekly Thomson
Reuters poll showed on Monday.