TOKYO, June 26 Benchmark Japanese government
bond prices inched down on Wednesday after data showed the U.S.
economic recovery gained encouraging momentum, although
longer-dated debt firmed slightly on month-end buying by life
insurers and pension funds.
* The 10-year yield edged 1 basis point
higher to 0.875 percent after easing 2 basis points on Tuesday
on concerns that a Chinese central bank engineered cash squeeze
to rein in rapid credit expansion could derail growth in the
world's second-biggest economy.
* The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that it had
given cash to some institutions facing temporary shortages and
would continue to do so if needed, in a bid to further assure
markets.
* Orders for U.S. durable goods rose more than expected in
May and a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third
straight month, while prices of single-family homes posted their
biggest rise in seven years in April.
* "I see higher downside risk for JGBs in the next couple of
weeks," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal
Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.
* Fukunaga said JGBs had been relatively stable despite the
recent sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields. "The main reason is
that there is no new (JGB) issuance since the FOMC. If we look
at the inter-dealer broker market, there is very small volume
... low liquidity, just BOJ buying regularly," he said.
He added that JGBs would face a test when the finance
ministry sells 2.4 trillion yen ($24.6 billion) worth of 10-year
bonds next Tuesday, followed by an auction of 30-year bonds on
July 4.
* Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.04 point to 142.20.
* Longer-maturities outperformed, with both the 20- and
30-year yields down 0.5 basis
point, to 1.725 and 1.845 percent, respectively.
* The spread between 10- and 20-year yield narrowed to 85
basis points after hitting a more than six-week high of 89 basis
points on Monday.
* The two-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.145 percent ahead of Thursday's 2.9 trillion yen debt auction
of similar maturities.