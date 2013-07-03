TOKYO, July 3 Japanese government bond prices
declined slightly on Wednesday as traders took advantage of the
Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation to offload some of their
holdings, ahead of a 30-year debt auction on Thursday.
* The BOJ offered to buy 950 billion yen ($9.5 billion) of
JGBs with residual maturities ranging from one to 10 years, as
part of its radical monetary easing steps to pull the world's
third-largest economy out of deflation.
* The 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at
0.895 percent, holding at the high end of the trading range of
0.80 to 0.90 percent over the past five weeks.
* "Market players would like to unload some inventories
today," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"We will have the 30-year auction tomorrow, so there is some
position adjustment ahead of the auction. The BOJ operation was
not a surprise. The demand among traders to reduce inventories
outweighs the effectiveness of the BOJ operation."
* JGB yields have stabilised recently from the volatility
that has buffeted trade just after the BOJ stunned financial
markets with its promise to inject $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years on April 4.
* Ten-year JGB futures were flat at 142.28 on
Wednesday morning after earlier trading as high as 142.40.
* The 30-year yield inched 0.5 basis point
higher to 1.905 percent, its highest in six weeks, ahead of the
600 billion yen auction of the same maturities on Thursday.
* The 20-year yield added 1 basis point to a
one-week high of 1.760 percent.