TOKYO, Sept 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
slightly higher on Monday, driven by firmer U.S. Treasury yields
despite a sharp rally in Tokyo stocks after the city won its bid
to host the 2020 Olympic Games.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 1 trillion yen worth of
JGBs with residual maturities of one to 10 years, as part of
its bond-buying programme to revive the economy.
One trader at a domestic brokerage expected the superlong
sectors to turn weaker in afternoon trading on caution ahead of
Tuesday's auction of 600 billion yen ($6.1 billion), 30-year
bonds.
The 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at
0.765 percent, while the 10-year futures gained 0.28
point to 143.10.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell below 3
percent on Friday after data showing subdued U.S. jobs growth
left traders wondering whether the Federal Reserve would reduce
its bond purchase as promptly as some had thought.
The five-year yield dipped 1 basis point to
0.275 percent.
In the longer-maturities, both the 20- and 30-year yields
slipped 1 basis point, to 1.695
and 1.820 percent, respectively.
The euphoria of Tokyo winning the 2020 Olympics drove the
Nikkei to a five-week high, led by stocks expected to
benefit from the event, with a sharp upward revision to
second-quarter growth further boosting sentiment.
Japan's economy expanded much faster than initially expected
in the second quarter, adding to growing signs a solid recovery
is taking hold and heightening the case for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to proceed with a planned sales tax hike next year.