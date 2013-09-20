TOKYO, Sept 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were steady
on Friday as a majority of JGB players took a wait-and-see
stance, mostly shrugging off weaker U.S. Treasuries overnight
and resilient Tokyo stocks.
As widely expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy a total
of 670 billion yen ($6.74 billion) of JGBs under its buying
program. The central bank offered to purchase 300 billion yen of
JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 350 billion yen in the 3-year
to 5-year zone, and 20 billion yen of 10-year inflation-indexed
JGBs.
The BOJ's purchases have supported JGBs, though dealers are
expected to adjust their positions later in the day ahead of the
long weekend in Japan. Financial markets will be closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
One regional banker told IFR early Friday that his bank's
exposure to long-term and super-long JGBs was zero.
The yield on the current 5-year JGBs was
unchanged from Thursday's close at 0.245 percent, while the
10-year yield was also flat at 0.670 percent.
In the super-long zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
was down 1 basis point at 1.585 percent, while
the 30-year yield was also down 1 basis point at
1.730 percent
Lead December JGB futures added 0.01 point to
144.04, after fluctuating in a 143.98 to 144.08 range in the
morning session before finishing at midday down 0.04 at 143.99.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered a positive outlook for
overseas economies, including the United States, saying on
Friday growth would gradually pick up and support Japanese
exports.