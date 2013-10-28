TOKYO, Oct 28 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
steady to slightly lower on Monday, staying in narrow ranges as
investors awaited U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings this
week.
The 20-year JGBs initially advanced on short-covering by
dealers, sending their yield down 0.5 basis point to 1.475
percent, but turned softer on sporadic
profit-taking by some players, traders and money managers said.
As widely expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 200
billion yen ($2.1 billion) in JGBs maturing in more than 10
years under its massive JGB-buying programme.
Money managers at domestic life insurers and pension funds
were largely staying to the sidelines ahead of the Federal
Reserve's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and the BOJ's meeting
on Thursday to review its semiannual economic outlook.
One regional banker said he does not expect 10-year JGB
yields to rise sharply in the foreseeable future. He believes
that the BOJ has the depth to absorb most of selling in the
secondary market in that zone.
At midday, the yield on the current five-year JGBs was
unchanged from Friday at 0.205 percent, while the
10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent
.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was up 0.5 basis
point at 1.485 percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.625
percent.
Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow range between
144.81 and 144.89 before finishing the morning session up 0.02
point at 144.85. In the morning session, JGB futures moved
mostly in tandem with cash JGBs.