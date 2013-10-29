TOKYO, Oct 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
largely unchanged in subdued trading on Tuesday morning, as
traders kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcomes of meetings
by U.S. and Japanese central banks this week.
The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday
while the Bank of Japan will hold a one-day policy board meeting
on Thursday to review its semi-annual economic outlook report.
Both central banks are widely expected to keep policy on
hold, with markets watching out for any hint from the Fed on the
timeline for tapering its massive $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying stimulus.
A batch of positive Japanese economic data released earlier
in the day had little impact on the JGB market. Retail sales
rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier in September, above
economists' forecast of 1.9 percent.
The jobless ratio declined to 4.0 percent in September from
4.1 percent in August.
At midday, yield on the current 5-year JGBs was unchanged at
0.205 percent. The 10-year yield was also flat at
0.610 percent.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to 1.485 percent.
Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow range before
finishing midday up 0.04 point at 144.87.