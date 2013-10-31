TOKYO, Oct 31 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased
slightly on Thursday in relatively quiet trading after the Bank
of Japan kept its monetary policy steady as expected.
A rebound in U.S. Treasury yields overnight had some
negative impact on JGBs. In the morning session, several
regional banks continued to sell 5-year to 10-year JGBs
sporadically, while a few domestic lifers bought 13-year JGBs in
small lots to average down costs.
The BOJ did not offer to buy JGBs in the secondary market
under its JGB buying program, as the central bank held its
one-day policy board meeting.
By a unanimous vote, the BOJ maintained its pledge to
increase Japan's monetary base by 60-70 trillion yen ($611.34
billion-$713.23 billion) a year.
As usual, one large nationwide public pension fund was
buying JGBs across the curve today and was expected to make
further purchases on Friday for its turn-of-the-month duration
adjustments, market participants said.
In early afternoon trading, the yield on the current 5-year
JGBs was up 0.5 basis point from Wednesday at 0.20
percent, while the 10-year yield also rose by
that amount to 0.590 percent
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was
up 0.5bp at 1.480 percent, while the 30-year yield
added 1 basis point to 1.620 percent.
Lead December JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to
145.07. Earlier, they moved in a 145.03-145.14 range before
finishing the morning session down 0.02 point at 145.10.