UPDATE 1-Angola trims May crude exports to boost OPEC compliance
(Adds OPEC compliance) LONDON, March 27 Angola's state-run Sonangol has taken two cargoes out of its planned May exports in a move to boost its compliance with an OPEC deal to curb production, an oil trader familiar with Angolan loading plans said on Monday. A revised loading programme showed the country's exports were now set at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) from 52 cargoes, down from 1.67 million bpd from 54 cargoes initially. The source said the two cargo loadin