TOKYO, Dec 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
slightly higher on Wednesday against a backdrop of moderately
firmer U.S. Treasuries overnight and weaker Tokyo stocks.
Buying by the Bank of Japan also lent support. As widely
expected, the BOJ offered to buy 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion)
in JGBs maturing in over 10 years under its massive JGB purchase
programme.
The yield on the current five-year JGBs was
unchanged from Tuesday at 0.195 percent ahead of Thursday's
monthly auction of 2.7 trillion yen of five-year notes. The
benchmark 10-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point
to 0.660 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was flat at 1.520
percent, after touching 1.535 percent earlier, ahead of next
Tuesday's monthly 1.2 trillion 20-year JGB auction. The yield on
the new 30-year bonds edged up half a basis point to 1.710
percent, compared with the 1.704 percent average accepted yield
in the previous session's auction.
Lead March JGB futures were up 0.15 point in
afternoon trade at 144.16.