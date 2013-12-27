TOKYO, Dec 27 (IFR) - JGB prices were largely flat on
Friday, but the longest maturities were softer due to sales from
a few real money accounts although there was Bank of Japan
demand in that sector.
A continued rise in U.S. bond yields was also negative for
the market while a raft of Japanese economic data, including a
rise in core consumer inflation to a five-year high, did not
have much of an impact.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 0.710 percent
, flat from a three-month high set on Thursday.
The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.560 percent
, while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to
1.705 percent.
Those yields rose even as the BOJ offered to buy 200 billion
yen ($1.9 billion) of JGBs in these maturities on Friday under
its asset purchase scheme.
The 10-year U.S. note yield rose near its
September peak around 3 percent following a string of solid U.S.
data.