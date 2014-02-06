UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TOKYO, Feb 6 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds eased in morning trade on Thursday in thin trading ahead of a 30-year auction later in the day.
Cash activity was limited to transactions among dealers ahead of the monthly 30-year JGB auction, for which the Ministry of Finance will re-open the current issue number 41 for the regular settlement date.
The ministry will offer 500 billion yen ($4.94 billion) worth of 30-year JGBs this month, less than last month's 600 billion yen, as there is also a quarterly 40-year JGB auction this month.
In the morning, several dealers sold the current 20-year JGBs short for hedging purposes, before buying the new 30-year JGBs in the auction.
Yields on the current 10-year, 20-year , and 40-year JGBs all rose one basis point on the day to 0.605 percent, 1.420 percent, and 1.625 percent, respectively, while the yield on the current 30-year JGB added 0.5 basis point to 1.585 percent.
Lead March JGB futures moved in a 144.76-144.85 range before finishing midday down 0.10 point at 144.78.
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.