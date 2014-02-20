BRIEF-Canada's foreign minister says Canada always abides by rules that govern trade
* Canada's foreign minister, asked about Trump's comments on dairy and lumber, says Canada "always abides by and upholds the rules that govern trade"
TOKYO, Feb 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday with the 10-year benchmark yield hitting a three-month low, after soft Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading of 49.5, where a reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 145.12 while the 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.585 percent, touching a three-month low of 0.580 percent at one point.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.455 percent while the 30-year yield fell by the same margin to 1.630 percent.
WASHINGTON, April 20 For the second time since 2013, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Ocwen Financial Corp over accusations of widespread misconduct in how it serviced borrowers' loans, from foreclosure abuses to a basic failure to send accurate monthly statements.