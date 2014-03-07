TOKYO, March 7 (IFR) - JGB prices slipped on Friday, with
the 30-year yield hitting a six-week high, as investors' risk
appetite picked up following better-than-expected U.S. jobless
claim figures, but yields on short-term bills dipped to new
eight-year lows.
The 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.625 percent
, its highest level in five weeks, while the
30-year yield rose to 1.670 percent, the highest
in six weeks.
March futures fell 0.06 point to 145.10, tracking
losses in U.S. Treasuries on Thursday, though many investors
stuck to the sidelines ahead of U.S. payrolls data later in the
day.
On the other hand, strong demand among banks to hold
short-term bills ahead of Japanese financial year end on March
31 helped to crush their yields.
The three-month Treasury bills yield fell as low as 0.023
percent, the lowest level since February 2006.