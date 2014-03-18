TOKYO, March 18 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, following a general trend in which safe-haven assets were sold as investor anxiety over the Ukraine crisis receded for the time being.

JGBs were pressured early by overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields and then a rise in Tokyo stocks.

The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.625 percent. The June 10-year bond futures dipped 0.03 point to 144.75.

Immediate focus was on the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.8 billion) 20-year bond auction as it is the first major debt sale after the market saw some volatility last Thursday.

Market participants reckon the new 20-year JGBs will draw ample demand as usual, although a good result would provide some relief.

The Ministry of Finance will release the auction results at 03:45 GMT.

The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.485 percent.