TOKYO, April 14 Japanese government bond prices are steady to slightly weaker on Monday with some minor position adjustments ahead of this week's auctions.

The 10-year JGB futures stood flat at 145.01 and the 10-year cash bond yield was untraded, with 0.60 percent seen as a strong support for the yield.

Traders tried to adjust their positions ahead of this week's two auctions, a five-year JGB auction on Tuesday and 20-year JGB auction on Thursday.

The five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.195 percent , while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.490 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Anand Basu)