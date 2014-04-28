TOKYO, April 28 (IFR) - Japanese government prices rebounded
on Monday as Japanese shares prices fell on worries about a
possible escalation in tension in Ukraine.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 144.97,
erasing losses on Friday. The current 10-year cash JGB yield
ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent.
But the longer end of the curve fared worse, with the
30-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent
.
The Nikkei fell 1 percent on Monday, weighed down by
a drop on Wall Street and tensions in the Ukraine.
Trade was thin ahead of a Japanese market holiday on Tuesday
and a raft of major events later in the week, including policy
meetings by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve plus
a U.S. employment report.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)