TOKYO, May 13 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by tight market conditions due to the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying despite a rally in Tokyo shares.

The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.05 point in price to 145.05, with firm bids seen at 145 and below. The benchmark cash 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.605 percent .

An auction of 30-year JGBs attracted solid bids, with bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62, the highest for 30-year bond auction since January 2011. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)