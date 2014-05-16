TOKYO, May 16 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose
on Friday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a 2
1/2-month-low, in sync with the rally on U.S. and European bond
markets.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.585 percent
, having broken through a key yield support of
0.595 percent and hitting its lowest level since March 4.
U.S. yields fell to six-month lows on Thursday in high
volume even though U.S. economic data pointed overall to a
firming economy, helped in part by expectations of loose
monetary policy around the globe.
The 10-year futures rose 0.13 point to 145.31, a
13-month high.
(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)