TOKYO, May 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
steady to slightly weaker, with some investors taking profits
after the benchmark 10-year yield had hit one-year low the
previous day, and as U.S. Treasuries prices retreated.
The cash 10-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.575 percent
, off a one-year low of 0.560 percent hit on
Thursday following rallies in global bond prices.
Longer maturities fared worse, with the 30-year bond yield
rising 1.5 basis point to 1.685 percent, stepping
back from a two-month low of 1.660 percent hit on Thursday.
Ten-year JGB futures prices stood flat at 145.50
Markets showed no reaction to a batch of Japanese economic
data published on Friday, including consumer inflation numbers
in the wake of April's sales tax hike.
Nationwide core CPI rose 3.2 percent, more than the median
forecast of 3.1 percent, but Tokyo area core CPI for May, a
leading indicator of nationwide trends, fell short of market
expectations rising 2.8 percent versus expectations of 2.9
percent.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield hopped back to 2.46
percent from a low near 2.40 percent.
