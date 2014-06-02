TOKYO, June 2 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday as stocks rallied, sending yields up ahead of
a 10-year sale on Tuesday.
In the morning session, several regional banks bought 3-year
JGBs in larger-than-usual lots, market participants said.
The Bank of Japan offered to purchase 150 billion yen ($1.47
billion) in JGBs maturing in more than 10 years in addition to
110 billion yen in JGBs maturing in less than one year.
Some market participants were surprised by the BOJ's offer
to buy superlong JGBs ahead of Tuesday's monthly 10-year JGB
auction. The central bank reduced its purchase amount to 150
billion yen from 170 billion yen for the first time.
Finance ministry data released early on Monday showed
Japanese companies raised capital expenditure in January-March
for a third straight quarter, suggesting that revised data will
show the economy maintained its fastest growth in more than two
years.
The data helped the Nikkei stock average add 1.8
percent. Many domestic pension funds have not bought enough
Tokyo stocks so far, according to one corporate pension fund
manager at a large domestic trust bank.
The yield on the current 5-year JGB added 0.5
basis point from Friday to 0.175 percent, while the 10-year
yield rose 1 basis point to 0.580 percent ahead
of Tuesday's monthly 2.4 trillion 10-year JGB auction.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield rose
1 basis point to 1.445 percent, while the 30-year yield
climbed 1 basis point to 1.690 percent ahead of
Thursday's monthly 400 billion yen 30-year JGB auction.
Ten-year lead June JGB futures moved in a
145.37-145.45 range before finishing the morning session down
0.10 point at 145.40.
($1 = 101.7450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)