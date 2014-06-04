TOKYO, June 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices sagged
on Wednesday, taking cues from a sharp fall in U.S. Treasuries,
though short-covering ahead of a shift in benchmark futures
helped to limit losses.
The Bank of Japan reduced buying in the 3-5 year zone to 200
billion yen ($1.95 billion) from 250 billion yen while
increasing its buying in the 1-3 year sector to 300 billion yen
from 250 billion yen in its bond buying.
The changed had limited impact on the overall market as such
moves had been anticipated.
The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.615
percent while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1.0
basis point to 1.450 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.03 point to 145.34
, supported by buy-back ahead of the expiry of the
benchmark June contract next week.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 2.59 percent
US10YT-RR from 2.53 percent the previous day.
($1 = 102.4300 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)