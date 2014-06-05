TOKYO, June 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
little changed on Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see
approach ahead of a closely watched review of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting later in day.
The Bank of Japan did not conduct a regular bond buying
operation and this weighed slightly on JGBs, players said.
Global debt yields have been driven lower over the past
month on expectations the ECB will take easing steps, and the
focus was on whether the downside pressure on yields would
persist after Thursday's policy review.
An auction of 700 billion yen ($6.8 billion) of 30-year JGBs
was met with ample demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of
demand, at the auction was 3.0. A ratio above 2.0 at bond
auctions is generally seen by the market as satisfactory.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.615 percent.
The June 10-year futures dipped 0.02 point to
145.31.
($1 = 102.6400 Japanese Yen)
