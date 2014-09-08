TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday, supported by U.S. job data out late last week not leading to a major shift in the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.530 percent while the 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.10 point to 146.15.

The yields on U.S. Treasuries ended little changed after weaker-than-expected jobs data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will wait until the second half of next year to raise interest rates.

The market was also supported by the Bank of Japan's buying in JGBs.

As widely expected, the BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen (3.8 billion US dollar) of JGBs in the 5- to 10-year zone, 200 billion yen of JGBs in the 3- to 5-year zone, and 300 billion yen of JGBs in the 1- to 3-yr zone.

The BOJ is also expected to buy super-long JGBs on Wednesday after a 30-yr JGB auction on Tuesday.

(1 US dollar = 105.0500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)