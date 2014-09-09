TOKYO, Sept 9 (IFR) - JGB prices dipped on Tuesday with an
auction of 30-year bonds drawing tepid demand, as yen weakness
and a rise in Japanese shares sapped demand for low-yielding
JGBs.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.530 percent
while the 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to
1.340 percent.
Many domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see
stance, as the dollar soared to a 6-year high of 106.16 yen,
sending Japanese stock prices higher.
The auction of 700 billion yen (6.59 billion US dollar)
30-year JGBs drew softer demand.
The auction's tail, or the gap between lowest and average
price, grew to 0.16 compared to 0.07 last month while the
bid-to-cover ratio dropped to 3.57 from 4.06.
The new bonds were sold at high yield of 1.6870 percent.
(1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)