TOKYO, Sept 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged
down slightly on Wednesday after U.S. Treasuries dropped
overnight, although Bank of Japan purchases supported the
market.
The dollar hit a fresh 6-year high of 106.47 yen in
U.S. trading on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields rose on
increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more
hawkish stance on raising rates at a policy meeting next week.
Both investors and dealers tried to sell JGBs directly to
the BOJ under its massive JGB purchase program. As widely
expected, the BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.76 billion
US dollars) of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 100 billion
yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 30 billion yen
of JGBs in the 25-year to 40-year zone.
This combination of maturities and amounts was exactly in
line with market expectations, as the central bank purchased the
same amounts of JGBs on June 23, July 17, July 24, Aug 6, and
Aug 27.
In early morning trading, a few large pension funds sold the
new JGB futures contract for December before Wednesday's
expiration of the September contract.
The yield on the current 5-year JGBs inched up
half a basis point to 0.160 percent, ahead of Thursday's monthly
2.7 trillion 5-year JGB auction. The 10-year yield
also added half a basis point to 0.530 percent,
after both the 5-year and 10-year JGBs remained untraded in the
morning session on JBT, the largest inter-dealer broker for
JGBs.
In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
added half a basis point to 1.340 percent, while
the yield on the new 30-year JGBs was flat on the
day at 1.680 percent, compared with the average accepted yield
of 1.679 percent at Tuesday's 30-year sale.
The new lead 10-year December JGB futures contract
was down 0.04 point at 145.76, while the September contract
edged down 0.02 point to 146.19.
The JGB market shrugged off government data released early
in the session that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose
for a second straight month in July. Analysts said the data
failed to dispel doubts about the strength of business
investment that is needed to propel Japan out of the slump
caused by April's sales tax hike.
(1 US dollar = 106.3100 Japanese yen)
