BRIEF-Eaton Vance says consolidated assets under management of $380.9 bln on March 31
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
TOKYO, Sept 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses despite gains in share prices, helped by short-covering after a recent sell-off.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.09 point to 145.50 while the 10-year cash JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent.
The market has slipped this month on profit-taking ahead of Japanese half-year book-closing at the end of September and expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Still, on top of short-covering, the spectre of continued buying by the Bank of Japan underpinned the market while big banks also bought five- and 20-year tenors. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAO PAULO, April 17 The Brazilian real jumped on Monday as the central bank stepped up intervention, providing additional support for the currency amid rising geopolitical frictions abroad and political concerns at home. The real firmed 1.4 percent to the strongest in nearly two weeks after the central bank sold $800 million worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, to roll over contracts expiring next month. Should the ba