TOKYO, Sept 24 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
mostly higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from a fall in
yields on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
As widely expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 400
billion yen ($3.68 billion US dollars) of JGBs in the 5-year to
10-year zone, 200 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and
300 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone under its massive
JGB purchase program.
The yield on the current 5-year JGB was
unchanged from the previous session at 0.165 percent, while the
10-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.525
percent, compared with 0.5325 percent for the simple mean of
this quarter's range of 0.485 to 0.580 percent.
In the super-long zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
was down 1 basis point at 1.375 percent.
Lead 10-year December JGB futures added 0.15 point
to 145.87 after finishing the morning session at 145.83.
U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday to their lowest since Sept. 11 after weak European
economic data raised concerns about global growth and U.S.
strikes in Syria spurred safe-haven bids.
European data showed a contraction in French business
activity and slower growth in German manufacturing this month.
Analysts said concerns over slowing global economic growth
pushed European bond yields lower and drove demand for
higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries.
(1 US dollar = 108.5500 Japanese yen)
