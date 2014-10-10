TOKYO, Oct 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Friday as participants locked in profits before a three-day weekend.

JGBs had rallied on Thursday, pushing the benchmark yield to a 1-1/2 month low, providing the profit taking opportunities.

The Tokyo financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

A slide by Tokyo stocks helped limit losses by JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.500 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 point to 146.14.

The Nikkei fell for the fourth straight day on Friday and hit a two-month low on concern about the strength of the global economy. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)