TOKYO, Oct 17 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged
up on Friday, as investors positioned ahead of this session's
five-year JGB sale.
In morning trade, several commercial banks sold 5-year JGBs
maturing in around 2 to 3 years to buy the new 5-year JGBs
(issue number 121 with a coupon of 0.10 percent, due on Sept.
20, 2019).
The Ministry of Finance lowered the coupon rate of the new
5-year issue from 0.20 percent, to the lowest level since July.
JGB market participants widely expected the sale to go smoothly
on expectations the Bank of Japan would buy 5-year JGBs on
Monday under its massive JGB purchase programme.
By midday, the yield on the current 2-year JGB
edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.0450 percent. Yields in other
zones inched down, with the benchmark 10-year yield
shedding 0.5 basis point to 0.480 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell
0.5 basis point to 1.320 percent, compared with 1.325 percent
earlier in the session, ahead of Tuesday's monthly 1.2 trillion
yen ($11.29 billion) 20-year JGB auction to re-open the current
issue (number 150). The 30-year yield was flat at
1.630 percent.
In the morning session, the lead 10-year December JGB
futures contract moved in a 146.26-146.35 range before
finishing at midday up 0.09 point at 146.33.
($1 = 106.3300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)