PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Oct 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose modestly on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks dipped after the previous day's surge, taking some of the pressure off the debt market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.480 percent, creeping back towards an 18-month low of 0.465 percent hit last week when global growth concerns sent equities sharply lower.
December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.07 point to 146.32.
Market participants expect ample demand from regular buyers such as life insurers for the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.23 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 1.4 percent coupon auctioned by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
The Nikkei skidded 0.6 percent on Tuesday as investors took a step back after Monday's 3.9 percent rally, the biggest one-day surge in more than a year. (1 US dollar = 106.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Alan Raybould)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.